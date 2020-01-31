Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HABT shares. Wedbush cut Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

HABT stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 81.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Habit Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Habit Restaurants by 108.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

