Happycoin (HPC) Hits Market Cap of $296,616.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.01251107 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025836 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.