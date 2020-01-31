Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 356 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 9.9% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.61. 128,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $319.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

