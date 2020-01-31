Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,748.75 ($23.00) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,899.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,901.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

