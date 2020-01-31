Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HL. Shore Capital lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 1,748.75 ($23.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,899.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,901.57.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.