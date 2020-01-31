Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 11.20 (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:HL traded down GBX 154.50 ($2.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,725 ($22.69). 3,118,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,899.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,901.57. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,570 ($20.65) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

