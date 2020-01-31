Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.55. Harsco has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

