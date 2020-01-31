Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Allergan by 172.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.06. 93,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.78.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.