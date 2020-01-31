Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.25. 628,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,881. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

