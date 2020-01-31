Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,877,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

