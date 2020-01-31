Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $131.64. The stock had a trading volume of 104,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,762. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

