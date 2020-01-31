Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.84 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 30.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,633. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

