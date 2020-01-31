Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $15.71 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

