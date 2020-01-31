Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $16.73 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.08. 291,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,551. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

