Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $9.75 on Friday, hitting $333.49. 605,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,548. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $376.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

