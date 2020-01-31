Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,620. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,945 shares of company stock worth $2,368,947. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

