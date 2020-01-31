Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $26,931,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $179.13. 140,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,364. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.