Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.61. 8,174,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,326,150. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

