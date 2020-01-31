Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.52.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,676 shares of company stock worth $10,741,204 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.72. 214,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,388. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

