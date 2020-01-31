Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,437 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 70,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

