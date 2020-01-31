Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,514 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,967,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

