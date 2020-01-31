Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,796 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

