Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,077 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Shares of AMGN traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.21. 4,335,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.