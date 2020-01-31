Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,288 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.17. 3,357,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,954. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

