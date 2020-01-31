Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,771 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after buying an additional 87,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $129.66. 2,009,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,811. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a one year low of $101.70 and a one year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

