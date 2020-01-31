Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,251 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 4,655,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,724. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.