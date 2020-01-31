Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 7,456 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of D traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $85.32. 2,064,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $86.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

