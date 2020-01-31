Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes $9.07 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,457,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,760,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 558,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,163. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

