Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 43,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,709. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $89.50 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

