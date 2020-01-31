Harvey Investment Co. LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after buying an additional 183,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after buying an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,481,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,368,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $126.29. 846,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,699. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $308.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.