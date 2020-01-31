Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Issues Earnings Results

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.20. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

