HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Insiders purchased 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164 over the last three months.

HBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

