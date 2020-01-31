Head-To-Head Analysis: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneCo and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 1 3 8 0 2.58 Change Healthcare 0 1 18 0 2.95

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $38.45, indicating a potential downside of 12.36%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $18.64, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than StoneCo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCo and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million 29.31 $82.42 million $0.33 132.97 Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Change Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 28.74% 12.29% 4.32% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Change Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats StoneCo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

