Head-To-Head Comparison: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and W&T Offshore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.57 billion 1.28 $411.09 million $1.26 16.63 W&T Offshore $580.71 million 1.00 $248.83 million $1.01 4.10

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 8 5 0 2.29 W&T Offshore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $30.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.12%. W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Given W&T Offshore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 47.16% 3.21% 1.44% W&T Offshore 38.63% -29.02% 10.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

