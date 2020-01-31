Head-To-Head Contrast: J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) vs. Lojas Renner (NYSE:LRENY)

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Lojas Renner (OTCMKTS:LRENY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for J C Penney and Lojas Renner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J C Penney 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lojas Renner 0 0 1 0 3.00

J C Penney currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given J C Penney’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe J C Penney is more favorable than Lojas Renner.

Profitability

This table compares J C Penney and Lojas Renner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J C Penney -1.92% -24.09% -2.94% Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J C Penney and Lojas Renner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J C Penney $12.02 billion 0.02 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -0.82 Lojas Renner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lojas Renner has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J C Penney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of J C Penney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of J C Penney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lojas Renner beats J C Penney on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of February 2, 2019, it operated 864 department stores in 49 states of the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil. The company operates through Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics, and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen. The company also engages in the intermediation of financial services, granting of personal borrowings, and financing of purchases and insurance. As of March 31, 2018, it owned and operated 326 Renner stores, 85 Youcom units, and 98 Camicado stores. Lojas Renner S.A. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

