Head to Head Review: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Banco Bradesco (NASDAQ:BAK)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -21.41% N/A -36.67% Banco Bradesco 0.41% 3.51% 0.37%

Volatility & Risk

Aemetis has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $171.53 million 0.09 -$33.02 million N/A N/A Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion 0.31 $773.65 million $1.97 7.46

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Aemetis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aemetis and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco 1 0 0 0 1.00

Banco Bradesco has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.16%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Aemetis.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Aemetis on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

