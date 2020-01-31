Head to Head Survey: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) vs. Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $1.37 million 7.20 -$67.36 million N/A N/A Xilinx $3.06 billion 6.87 $889.75 million $3.48 24.28

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -694.31% -462.87% -241.61% Xilinx 27.05% 33.38% 17.96%

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Summit Wireless Technologies and Xilinx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xilinx 1 11 7 0 2.32

Summit Wireless Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 656.24%. Xilinx has a consensus target price of $109.06, indicating a potential upside of 29.09%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

Xilinx beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems. The company has a strategic partnership with THX Ltd. to develop wireless sound technology for gaming, Esports, and home entertainment. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

