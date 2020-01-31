Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.01 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $124,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth $202,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,857.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,995 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

