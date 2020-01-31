Hedeker Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after buying an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

