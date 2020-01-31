Hedeker Wealth LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $444,882,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.66 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.