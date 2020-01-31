HedgeTrade Price Tops $2.59 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00027557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $746.49 million and approximately $941,593.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006547 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003752 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008421 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039821 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

