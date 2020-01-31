Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
