Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

