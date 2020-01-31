Helex Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Helex has a total market capitalization of $60,943.00 and $9,773.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00009207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helex has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.75 or 0.05879259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025174 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034521 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010762 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helex is helex.world.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

