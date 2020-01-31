Helium Price Tops $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $181,704.00 and $44.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008212 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,633,964 coins and its circulating supply is 12,285,584 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.