Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $0.0039 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $273,755.00 and approximately $627.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00737283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007127 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033155 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin.

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.