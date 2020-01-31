HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 479.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $424.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,732,746 coins and its circulating supply is 254,597,596 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

