HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Media Impact Score of 2.80

Media headlines about HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s score:

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 28,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.