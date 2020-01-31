HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Down 7.3% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $290,767.00 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,607,514 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.