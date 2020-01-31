HeroNode (HER) Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $78,861.00 and approximately $742.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.74 or 0.03038867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00122650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeroNode Token Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io.

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.