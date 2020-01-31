Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $157.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $147.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.56.

NYSE:HSY opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hershey has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

